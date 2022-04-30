Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, on Friday, April 29, paid a visit to Lagos as he continues his consultations with All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates.

Speaking with the APC leaders at the secretariat in Ikeja, Amaechi called on the delegates to judge him by what he has done not where he comes from, Channels TV reports.

The minister noted that he could have taken what is now known as the Lagos Seaport and the Lagos-Ibadan railway could have been moved to Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

Amaechi said he realised that what was important to him then was the economic interest of the nation, not sectional or tribal affiliations.

The former Rivers governor noted that if the APC leaders in the state want to honestly drop tribal sentiment aside and vote for a detribalised aspirant, they will back him.

After Amaechi presented his credentials to Government House in a meeting with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos governor who noted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the rallying point in the state, admitted that the minister is eminently qualified for the position he seeks.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was quoted by Vanguard to have said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“As a person, I have regard and respect for our leader, Tinubu. I have been a direct beneficiary of his leadership. I have been part of his cabinet, and personally I continue to toe that line of leadership Tinubu stands for. But because we are not God, God himself will help the cause of this country.

“I want to say to you that you are eminently qualified and there is no doubt about that. You are very experienced in this journey, but for a whole lot of us in Lagos State, Tinubu continues to be our rallying point. I certainly know what your pedigree is and what you have done. I will be unfair if I don’t say that. I wish you all the very best."

Source: Legit.ng