The leadership and stakeholders in Katsina state have been advised to pay attention to Hon Ibrahim Zakari

The request was made by an influential group in the state, stressing that Zakari is the preferred governorship candidate of the people

The Katsina youth group Zakari endorsed Zakari as the next governor of the state, adding that he will bring about sustainable growth and development

FCT, Abuja - The Katsina Youth Coalition For Equity and Good Governance has endorsed the candidature of Honourable Ibrahim Zakari as the next governor of the state.

The youths said in Abuja that the candidature of Zakari is a sure bet to victory for any political party that is ready to give him the ticket.

Katsina youths have endorsed Ibrahim Zakari as the next governor of the state after Aminu Bello Masari's tenure ends. Photo credit: Katsina state government

Source: Facebook

Led by their convener, Adamu Kabir Mutazu, the group said it does not matter if it's the All Progressive Congress APC, New Nigeria People's Party NNPP, Peoples Democratic Party PDP, stressing that Zakari is a movement and an idea whose time has come.

Mutazu said Katsina youths and women are fully behind the candidature of Zakari, adding:

“We dare say that amongst the array of governorship aspirants in Katsina state, none can boast of the pedigree and track record of Hon. Ibrahim Zakari

“He is at home with the people of Katsina and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Katsina state in past eight years.

“The Katsina Youth Coalition For Equity and Good Governance sees in Hon. Zakari, a candidate that can match any candidate of any political party with a blink. He is at home with all from the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Youths, women, and children have felt his insightful leadership strides, a constituency he holds dearly to his heart, as evident in the wide support from women, civil society, and youth-based organisations across the state.

“His progressive leadership style is second to none. It further emphasizes that Katsina State needs such leaders to pilot her affairs at this critical point.

“Also, for the sake of equity, justice, fair play, and unity it is also right for the next executive governor of Katsina state to come from the Katsina North Senatorial Zone which has never had the opportunity to produce the executive governor of Katsina state since 1999.

“We use this medium to call on him to run for the position of the executive governor of Katsina state with all seriousness and we endorse him in full to run under any political platform and we will support and mobilize voters to vote for him in full regard.”

2023: Tonye Princewill commences governorship consultations in Rivers state

In a related development, a leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the APC in Rivers state, Tonye Princewill, has kicked off his consultations with party faithful and leaders on the prospects of his intention.

The aspirant, who is the son of the monarch of Kalabari Kingdom, met with local government leaders of both Port Harcourt and Obio Akpor local government areas and other party stalwarts in a series of closed-door meetings.

After the meetings, Princewill told journalists that he was meeting with leaders to listen to feedback from key stakeholders on his intention and plan for the APC and for Rivers state.

2023: Governance suffers as public office holders prepare for party primaries

Meanwhile, a recent report has revealed how major organs of governments across the country now operate at the lowest ebb as politicians engage in an intense fight for tickets of their parties for the 2023 general election in the country.

A survey showed that top functionaries of government and lawmakers have riveted their attention to securing tickets for elective offices as parties step up preparations for primaries to pick candidates.

The National Assembly has proceeded on break, ostensibly to enable its members, a number of whom are seeking fresh mandate or nursing governorship aspiration, to partake in their respective party primaries.

Source: Legit.ng