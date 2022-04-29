There is no doubt or denying that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is securing for himself the support to boost his presidential bid from various age groups and parts of Nigeria.

Recently, an eight-year-old girl delivered an impressive speech in support of the former Lagos governor.

The little girl spoke with eloquence and grace in a video shared on Twitter by the Tinubu Support Group (TSG).

A after brief introduction, the damsel kicked off by asking if he Jagaban is a curse or a blessing to Nigeria.

Answering her own question in the affirmative, the girl described the presidential hopeful as a leader per excellence, a game changer and a team player.

She added that Tinubu's love for his people and open-mindedness have earned him credit and hence he is the right man for the job.

Watch the amazing beautiful girl in action:

Source: Legit.ng