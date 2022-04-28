Former Nigerian ministers who were in office while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held power are working to ensure that an eligible candidate emerges to face the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections.

The ex-ministers, according to AIT News, are now keeping a close eye on the screening of all presidential aspirants of the PDP.

The former PDP ministers expressed pain over Nigeria's current situation in all ramifications (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

This move was agreed on during a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, April 27, in a bid to be conversant with the presidential aspirants and their capacities to deliver credible and good leadership in 2023.

At the meeting, the former public official lamented the worsening insecurity situation and the economic pain most Nigerians are going through presently.

As part of their agreement, these concerned persons vowed to work with all the aspirants to strengthen the party’s unity.

Source: Legit.ng