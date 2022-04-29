Senator Uba Sani has said that he is the best candidate to succeed Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as the governor of Kaduna state

The federal lawmaker made this known on Thursday, April 28, after he obtained his governorship nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

According to him, the purchase of the form signals the beginning of his journey of consolidation ahead of the party's primary

Kaduna, Kaduna - The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central district at the Senate, Uba Sani's bid for the next occupant of Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna received a new impetus on Thursday, April 28, as he obtained governorship expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator was accompanied by top party chieftains, key political associates, friends, well wishers and teams of enthusiastic supporters from state.

Senator Uba Sani displaying his governorship nomination forms after he obtained at the APC secretarial in Kaduna. Credit: Uba Sani.

He said:

"We were warmly received at the APC secretariat by the national organizing secretary, Sulaiman Mohammed Argungu."

In his remarks at the brief ceremony, Uba Sani reiterated the pledge to sustain and build on the legacies of Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, whom he described as innovative and resourceful man who has redefined governance through his unrivalled infrastructural and human capital development in Kaduna state.

Uba Sani noted:

"My profound appreciation top chieftains of our party, political associates, friends and well-wishers for sparing time to accompany me to collect the forms."

He, however, called on citizens of the state to join in the "journey of consolidation and continuity."

Uba Sani gears for action, unveils guber campaign committee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that in a major step up in activities for the actualization of his aspiration, top contender for the APC governorship ticket in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani has inaugurated a high-powered committee to steer his campaign.

It was reported that while unveiling the committee in Kaduna on Saturday, April 23, Uba Sani, the current Senator representing Kaduna Central, said the move was meant to actualise his Kaduna state consolidation and continuity project.

The Uba Sani Gubernatorial Campaign Steering Committee has Professor Muhammad Sani Bello (Mainan Zazzau) as chairman with Honourable Benjamin Jock as its secretary.

According to the report, the 45 member committee comprising 23 focal persons representing each of the 23 local governments and 24 others drawn from the 3 senatorial zones would be expected to give policy and strategic direction to the Uba Sani Governorship Project.

