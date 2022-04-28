The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige has reacted to the recent APC directive asking aspirants to resign

In a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, Ngige disclosed he would stand firm on the guidelines by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The minister who earlier declared his intention to join the 2023 race amid the ASUU strike, noted further that such development is not a necessary discussion in the polity at the moment

Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, says the provisions of the 1999 constitution will guide his decision on when to resign from office over his presidential ambition, The Cable reports.

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC) had issued new guidelines for the conduct of its activities for the 2023 general election.

The guidelines include a section asking political appointees to resign before the party’s primaries if they are interested in contesting in the 2023 elections.

Ngige says he won’t resign even though his continued stay in office contradicts section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC, Senator Chris Ngige

Ngige's position

Speaking on the development on Wednesday, April 27, while addressing journalists, Ngige said he was not aware of the guidelines, but added that his resignation will be in line with the 1999 constitution which provides for public office holders interested in elective offices to resign 30 days before polls.

He said:

“I don’t know about that. I’m hearing for the first time from you. But like I always say, I’ll be guided by the letters and spirit of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria."

According to Sahara Reporters, the minister added that he has not received any specific instruction from the APC on his ambition.

Ngige affirmed:

“I have not seen that pronouncement from the party. I have not seen any release from the party. It has not been conveyed to me or to anybody. I’m a presidential aspirant. So, I’ll find out and if it is true, I would then know what to do.”

