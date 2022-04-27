The zoning and consensus candidate controversy is on as the fate of north and southern candidates will be decided on Wednesday, April 4

Presidential aspirants like Wike, Obi, and Fayose have vehemently rooted for the party to adopt the zoning policy

Meanwhile, the northern counterparts like Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal, and Bala have all rooted for consensus candidacy

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the verge of unveiling the report of the party's national executive council (NEC), Punch Newspaper reports.

Disclosing this development is the national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba.

Northern presidential aspirants have vehemently kicked against the idea of zoning the party's ticket to the south.

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng Ologunagba revealed that the outcome of the NEC report will be made public on Wednesday, May 4.

Ologunagba described the 37-member committee led by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue as the highest decision-making arm of the party.

He said their resolution will be the final decision for the party so long it does not contravene the stipulations of the constitution.

Reacting to whether the party will halt the sale of forms to other regions if the NEC decision favors zoning, Ologunagba said zoning does not affect the purchase of nomination forms.

He said:

“The process of collecting forms is one that goes without any conflict with the party’s process as regards zoning. One should not stop for the other. The process of screening cannot stop the process of decisions with the party. If the party decides to zone or not to zone, either way, the screening will still be done.

“If NEC says we go a particular way, as long as it doesn’t go against the constitution and the party, so be it.”

It will be unfair if southeast is denied ticket - Peter Obi's camp

Meanwhile, the camp of former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi has stated that it will br unfair for the party to deny southeast the presidential ticket.

The spokesperson for the former governor, Valentine Obienyem made this known during an interview with the newspaper.

He said:

“Although the party’s decision remained supreme, His Excellency has every chance to clinch the party’s ticket based on equity, fairness, and credibility, but it will be an injustice if the South-East is denied the ticket.”

In response to Obienyem assertions, the spokesperson to the PDP, Debo Ologunagba made reference to 1999 when former Governor of Kano State, Abubakar Rimi contested despite zoning the party ticket to the south.

2023: Tambuwal's private meeting with Buhari sparks defection rumours

In another development, PDP presidential aspirant, Governor Aminu Tambuwal recently had a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Though the purpose and outcome of the meeting is yet to unraveled but many has termed it to be a defection attempt.

According to reports, Tambuwal maybe defecting to APC from PDP due to the decision of the northern elders of the PDP choosing Saraki and Bala over him.

We need a president that is agile in 2023, Tambuwal tells Nigerians

Meanwhile, Tambuwal had advised Nigerians against voting for any candidate older than 60 years in the 2023 presidential election.

He gave the advice in Jigawa state on Tuesday, March 15, after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the 19 northern states ‘endorsed’ his ambition.

The governor was represented at the event by his commissioner for youths and sports, Bashir Usman.

