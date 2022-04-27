Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has again revealed his major plans for Nigerians ahead of the 2023 general elections

The presidential hopeful at a meeting with stakeholders of the ruling APC in Imo state and Governor Hope Uzodinma, Amaechi revealed he would be honest to Nigerians

The minister who has continued to make consultations regarding his ambition with notable leaders urged Nigerians to consider the experience he is bringing to the table

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has said that every citizen will be protected if he is elected president of Nigeria.

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, April 26, with Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, and APC stakeholders in the state, Amaechi said he would be sincere to every Nigerian if he is given the opportunity, The Cable reports.

Rotimi Amaechi said he means well for Nigerians.

Source: Facebook

He said:

“Give me this opportunity and you will see the difference. Trust me."

The presidential hopeful added that all he needed is for Nigerians to trust him and give him the opportunity to lead in 2023.

The minister affirmed:

“Once you give me this opportunity, I will be sincere to you and to everybody. We will do our best to make sure that the Igbos are protected, the Yourubas will be protected, the Hausa/Fulani will be protected, everybody will be protected.”

Amaechi said he has the capacity to solve the country’s security challenges.

He added:

“If you ask ‘why will they support us?’ I’m a young man, a bridge between the young and the old, a son of the soil, and I am approachable."

2023: New APC guidelines give Amaechi, Ngige 72 hours to resign

A new guideline released by the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) has stipulated that all political appointees who aspire to participate in its primary elections at all levels must resign at least 30 days after the conduct of the primaries.

The new guideline automatically means transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his labour and employment counterpart, Senator Chris Ngige must resign within three days or forget their 2023 presidential ambitions.

The duo who are gunning for the 2023 presidency, are also former governors of Rivers and Anambra states respectively.

