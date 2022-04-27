The new APC guidelines for the 2023 general elections will force two serving ministers to resign in the coming days

Chibuike Amaechi and Chris Ngige must throw in the towel if they are still keen on contesting the 2023 presidency

Both ministers are interested in replacing their boss and have since commenced consultations concerning their respective ambitions

FCT, Abuja - A new guideline released by the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) has stipulated that all political appointees who aspire to participate in its primary elections at all levels must resign at least 30 days after the conduct of the primaries.

The new guideline automatically means transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and his labour and employment counterpart, Senator Chris Ngige must resign within three days or forget their 2023 presidential ambitions.

Senator Ngige is one of the latest entrants into the 2023 presidential race. Photo credit: @SenChrisNgige

Source: Twitter

The duo who are gunning for the 2023 presidency, are also former governors of Rivers and Anambra states respectively.

In the guidelines released by the ruling party on Tuesday, May 26 and seen by Legit.ng, the APC primary election for the presidency, according to the ruling party’s timetable has been scheduled to hold between Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, June 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

By implication, the new guidelines have also put paid to the ambitions of other aspirants for different elective positions who have not resigned from their appointments as of Monday, April 25.

Governorship, Senate, federal, and state assembly primary elections to select APC candidates for the general elections, according to the party’s timetable, will hold between Wednesday, May 18, and Monday, May 23.

This means that appointees for such positions who are yet to resign by yesterday, Tuesday, May 26 would have lost whatever was left of their chances to contest in the primaries.

APC official provides more details about party's 2023 guidelines

An official of the party told The Guardian newspaper:

“For those aspiring for presidential primaries, they have just four days from today (Tuesday) to step down because the Electoral Act stipulates that they must do so 30 days to the presidential primary on May 30.

“Those angling for the governorship who have not done so are out of it because the governorship primaries are scheduled to hold on the 18th of next month. This is in line with laid down rules and regulations.”

2023: Crisis rocks APC as officials allegedly tamper with delegates’ list

Meanwhile, there are indications that the delegates' list of the APC may have been tampered with.

Aggrieved party officials say delegates' list circulated contained the names of some APC members that left out of their volition or ceased being members due to circumstances beyond their control, including death.

Some party sources said the planned election of delegates coming up about two weeks might not hold in some states where there is little or no disputes over the list of delegates.

2023: APC group holds rally in Abuja, calls for transparent presidential primary

Recall that the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum recently tasked the party’s new leadership to consolidate on its rancour-free national convention to conduct a free and fair presidential primary.

To stand a chance at next year’s general elections, the group said the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led executives must ensure that the party parades its most popular aspirant as a presidential candidate.

The forum made this known at a one-day rally in Abuja on Thursday, April 14 to congratulate Senator Adamu and his team.

Source: Legit.ng