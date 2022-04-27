The lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in Ondo state at the National Assembly, Hon Gboluga Dele Ikengboju, has been caught on tape threatening to destroy another man's life.

In an audio recording, the lawmaker while on phone call with Elder Amos Fadope, the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) south senatorial chairman, lambasted the PDP chieftain over a member of the party who was nominated as a delegate.

Hon Gboluga Dele Ikengboju, caught on tape threatening to destroy another man's life. Photo: Guardian

The lawmaker who called Fadope different names in the audio recording consequently promised to destroy him.

Speaking on the incident, Niyi Arogbo, the main subject of the issue, claimed that the lawmaker failed in his attempt to remove him from the delegates list, hence his reasons for using foul words on the party chieftain.

He said:

"The delegate slot was zoned to my quarter and my people unanimously nominated me to the ward chairman and the ward chairman knew my nominee did not favor him and he decided to robbed me by handpicked someone against the will of our quarter."

When Legit.ng contacted the lawmaker, he refused to react to the development, saying that he has nothing to say.

