A lady, Chiamaka Lawrence, is considering leaving her apartment for a new place after finding mould in her bedroom.

According to the 29-year-old lady, she had only moved into the apartment six months back after spending all the money in her account to rent the place.

A lady finds mould on the bed wall of the apartment she moved into months ago.

In a TikTok post, Chiamaka showed the mould, which was on her bed wall. She expressed sadness over the mould infestation. She shared a video of the mould.

She wrote:

"A day after I turned 29, I realized I had to start my life all over. I cleared my account to rent this apartment.

"Six months in, I woke up this morning to see mold all over my bed wall. Just like that, I'm back to thinking of how to raise money and move out again. No rest."

According to Healthline, mould can cause health problems, especially for those with allergies or asthma. Mould is an organism that’s part of the fungi family. It grows indoors as well as outdoors.

Outside, mould is an important part of the ecosystem. It helps break down plant and animal matter. However, it could be problematic when it grows inside.

A lady spots mould on her bed wall in her apartment.

Lady's apartment mould problem elicits reactions

Emily🌊🍫🦂🤎 said:

"Awww ...for the fact that you choose yourself and you want better..you will get the best things..Sending hugs, stranger."

thisthingcalledfud said:

"Mine is light. Just packed in and meter spoil. Now landlord won’t work it. So I will have to start looking for a house and paying fresh again. Occupying a house in Nigeria is luck, praying and fasting."

Adiaha -ita 🌹 said:

"Mine is so cold all my things get so cold and I just rented dis place 😩 planning to relocate again goshh am tired 😫 agreement and commission and rent is killing in dis lagos and yet their apartments won't be nice at least."

BagsbyBeckylove said:

"This thing irritates me 😭😭😭, I remember my room when I was in school , I have to park out without minding the amount I paid."

Cool temper 🐠🥰🐝💰💸 said:

"Going through this currently.. trying to gather up so I can move out by December… God help us."

Gomesomolayo said:

"Hi darling as a professional, I would suggest you do a wall screeding and painting, it’ll cost lesser than moving out, provided your landlord isn’t the greedy kind."

Kome said:

"I left my former apartment because of mold, I was having constant shortness of breath and cold, I went to the hospital, they told me it's asthma but I disagree, because from all the symptoms of asthma, I had none, until I realized the mold was the reason and moved out, since then till now, it's over a year, I haven't experienced it. Mould is very dangerous. Sorry, you have to go through this."

