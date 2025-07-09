A hardworking Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after providing a new house for her family

According to the lady, she prayed to God for a new shelter for her family after spending 20 years in public housing

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate and applaud her

A Nigerian lady's happiness knew no bounds after fulfilling her dream of moving her family into a new home.

She caught the attention of many on social media after sharing a video of her family's new home, a great development when compared to their former residence.

Lady overjoyed after moving her family to a new apartment. Photo credit: @ms_luxuryoutlet/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady moves family to new luxurious house

The lady's post on TikTok drew congratulatory messages from users who were inspired by her story.

Identified as @msluxuryoutlet on TikTok, she narrated that her family had spent 20 years in public housing before her dream of a better home became a reality.

She shared before-and-after video of her family's old and new homes, showing a great transformation.

The old residence was an upstairs cream-coloured building that appeared dilapidated, both inside and out. However, the new home exuded luxury.

Lady moves family out of 'face me I face you' house after 20 years. Photo credit: @ms_luxuryoutlet/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Accompanying the video was a heartfelt message that read:

"I asked God for a new shelter for my family after 20 years in public housing. Just say congratulations you are next to testify. October we go harder for this challenge."

Reactions as lady flaunts family's new house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Zina said:

"He picks one that is down and set him high for the world to see. That’s the God I serve."

@Prettymuchthatgirl said:

"This house birthed so many dreams. I’m glad we are finally letting it go. Congratulations asa."

@Sunshine commented:

"God please I carried this hallelujah challenge this year, I never missed any day, please answer my own prayer request. I must back here to thank you."

@Guchy Godwin$ added:

"I’ve been seeing so many Hallelujah Challenge Answered Prayers and I know more of my prayer requests will be answered soon!!!Congratulations to you !!!!!"

@themervyndean said:

"My maker I'm crying. Remember me Yeshua. Give me supernatural recovery in the aspects I've always brought to you."

@herrideordiee said:

"I tap into this in Jesus name! I'm getting a new apartment this Saturday that is en -suite."

@Ogunsanya Adebola Ad said:

"My testimony is next, cause this manifestation is a testimony that mine is about to be groundbreaking in Jesus name. I rejoice with your family."

@So.Sa86 said:

"Dress like your miracle. I carried a laptop and bunch of key. 2 months after, God gave me an apartment, a month after I got 2 jobs with ease! God hears ooooo!!!!!!"

@bettynika2 reacted:

"Congratulations stranger, I am tapping form your blessing and Manifesting this for me and my family."

@Mmesomachi said:

"My Fyp lately am having so much Joy in me. Can’t wait for my miracle to happen. Congratulations."

@DELIA said:

"Manifesting for me and my brother. God I trust you thank you for all you’ve done already."

@Zaga said:

"Oh Lord you're not passing us by my family and I await your glory in our lives."

@KhaliDrinks_ commented:

"All what I prayed for during Hallelujah challenge shall come in ad testimonies soon too Amen."

@Issy babe added:

"Congratulations dear. I'm manifesting this for I and my families by the grace of God."

Watch the video below:

Lady moves her parents to well-furnished house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind-hearted daughter changed her parents' bad living conditions and moved them into a modern apartment.

The lady furnished the new house with everything that would give them deserved comfort in their old age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng