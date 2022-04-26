A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman to appear before the Senate

The order by the court comes barely 12 months after Danladi Umar, assaulted a security guard at the Banex Plaza in the Federal Capital Territory

The incident which occurred on March 29, 2021, led the Senate to launch a probe on the CCT chairman, which he went ahead to kick against in the court

The chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, is set to appear before lawmakers of the Senate over the assault on a private security operative in Abuja on March 29, 2021.

Daily Trust reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, April 26, made an order mandating Umar to appear before the Senate over the assault on the security guard.

A court has ordered CCT chairman Danladi Umar to appear before the Nigerian Senate.

Delivering the court's judgement, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that as a public officer administering the law, Umar is answerable to the Senate on issues bordering on moral standards and conduct.

The judge also said that the suit initiated by the CCT chairman seeking to stop the investigation of the matter by the Senate lacked merit.

Subsequently, Justice Ekwo dismissed the suit brought before the court of law by the embattled CCT chairman.

The decision of the court followed a suit filed against members of the Senate by Umar after he was summoned by the lawmakers over his assault on Clement Sagwak - a security guard at the Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The CCT chairman was caught in a video assaulting the guard for directing him to park his vehicle properly.

He also used vile words on the guard including describing Sagwak as 'Biafran Boy', causing an uproar among a crowd of business owners at the plaza.

Senate probes CCT chairman Umar over alleged assault on security guard

The red chamber had commenced an investigation on the allegation levelled against the chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar.

A security guard in Abuja, Clement Sagwak, alleged that he was assaulted by Umar on March 29, 2021.

Ahmad Lawan, the Senate president, said the committee would complete the probe within four weeks.

I answer to presidency not you - CCT chairman Umar tells NJC, others

The CCT chairman had said the activities of the Tribunal can only be controlled by the Nigerian presidency.

Umar said, unlike other judicial officials, he and his team at CCT are not answerable to bodies that regulate activities of the Nigerian judiciary.

The CCT chairman also presented a signed letter in which a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) said the officials of the Tribunal were not judges.

