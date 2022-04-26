The EndSARS panel constituted to investigate police brutality, has taken another major step over the unlawful detention of one John Emeka Alozie

Recently, the panel ordered the arrest of the commissioner of police in charge of legal services at the Force headquarters

Meanwhile, the officer has shunned several summons by the #EndSARS panel in Abuja in respect of separate cases of police brutality

On Monday, April 25, the independent investigation panel on Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian Police Force, issued a warrant of arrest on the commissioner of police in charge of legal services at the Force Headquarters, CP Ochogwu.

The arrest order is in respect of the alleged enforced disappearance and unlawful arrest and detention of one John Emeka Alozie by the Force since June 25, 2017.

The deputy director public affairs, Fatimah Agwai Mohammed on Tuesday, April 26, made this disclosure through a statement, Channels TV reports.

The police commissioner was on several occasions ordered to appear before the panel with Mr Alozie’s case file, but he had so far refused to honour the summons. Photo credit: Lagos State Government

The CP was on several occasions ordered to appear before the panel with Alozie’s case file but he had so far refused to honour the summons, The Punch added.

According to the statement, the panel’s chairman, Justice Suleiman Galadima (retd.), who issued the arrest warrant, described Ochogwu’s attitude as unbecoming of a lawyer and police officer.

The statement reads:

“The chairman noted that the CP has flagrantly and repeatedly disobeyed the order of the panel, having refused to turn in the said case file to enable the panel to unravel the truth about the whereabouts of Alozie in accordance with the law.”

Mr Galadima therefore adjourned the petition until Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for a progress report.

