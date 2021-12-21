Earlier, a court in Abuja nullified the APC governorship primary in Anambra state, noting Andy Uba’s emergence as the winner was illegal and he has vowed to challenge it

Recent is the movement of the sittings by the Tribunal handling petitions regarding the election from the state capital Awka to Ilorin, Kwara state

Meanwhile, the reason for this move by the court has not been made known yet but it was revealed that the movement had already taken place earlier

Anambra state- The Tribunal handling the Anambra governorship election proceedings has moved its sittings from the state capital Awka to Ilorin, Kwara state.

This new development was made known by Mr Surajo Gusau, Secretary of the tribunal, via telephone on Tuesday, December 21, The Punch reports.

Gusau said that the movement took place on Friday, December 17 saying that the tribunal had already settled down in Ilorin.

He, however, did not disclose the reasons for the relocation, saying it was based on an administrative directive, PM News added.

Gusau noted that the tribunal was handling 12 cases apart from the one filed by Accord Party which was withdrawn on Thursday, December 9.

The tribunal was set up to handle petitions arising from the Anambra governorship poll, won by Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The weighty allegation against Anambra's governor-elect

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Soludo has been recently accused of submitting false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Two individuals - Adindu Valentine and Egwudike Chukwuebuka - in a fresh suit prayed the Federal High Court in Abuja to disqualify Soludo on the grounds of the alleged false information.

The court has fixed Tuesday, November 30, to deliver judgement after hearing from the parties involved.

How cockroach entered, lived in my ear for 4 months - Anambra perm sec

In other news, the newly appointed permanent secretary of the ministry of trade and commerce in Anambra, Samuel Ike, has expressed gratitude to God for saving his life miraculously.

Ike who spoke at St. James Anglican Church during a thanksgiving service on Sunday, December 12, on the goodness of God, narrated how an insect, a cockroach, crept into his ear and lived there for about for months.

The new appointee said a doctor told him that he would have run mad if the insect had found its way into his brain.

