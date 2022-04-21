As the preparations for the 2023 general elections continue, three local government areas have said that they would work together to ensure that Benue south is well represented at the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

The LGAs - Ogbadibo, Ohimini, Otukpo - led by key stakeholders and former chairpersons also threw their weight behind Bright Ogaji, an aspirant for the Zone c seat at the Senate.

Speaking while addressing members of the Ogbadibo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Otukpa, Ogaji had also assured the people of his commitment to developing the senatorial district.

A Benue senatorial aspirant has said that 2023 election should not be used to antagonise innocent Nigerians.

Stating that he would represent the people of the state well in the Senate, the former local government chairman of Oju LGA said he was in the process of consulting with key political stakeholders in Benue south.

His words:

"I have not come here to antagonize anybody neither have I come here to attack anybody. But to attack your consciences with all sense of humility as an appeal that you use your conscience on that day of the primaries.

"My name is 'I Go Do'. And I will do good for you. I will represent you well."

In her address, the PDP women leader in Ohimini, Elizabeth Egbu who spoke on behalf of the dignitaries said it is important that the people of Benue south support Ogaji.

Egbu advised that as the party was heading to its primary election all hands must be on deck to ensure that the right decision is taking in Benue south.

In their separate responses, the Otukpo PDP vice chairman, Honourable Onyejefu Edache, the LG women leader, Ada Ahmodu, Baba Alhaji and Ugbo Williams Abutu, promised to reciprocate the support that the Igede nation gave their son, Senator David Mark.

Similarly, in Idekpa, the headquarters of Ohimini, the PDP stakeholders promised Ogaji their overwhelming support at the primaries.

In Otukpo, the Senatorial hopeful promised to bring people-oriented service, participatory service and all-inclusive service, if given the mandate as Senator representing Benue South in 2023.

