The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was at the Jama'átu Izalatil Bidiáh (JIBWIS) National Mosque, Abuja on Friday, April 22, to observe the Jummat service.

The APC presidential hopeful after the prayers met with the leader of Jama'átu Izalatil Bidiáh (JIBWIS), Sheikh Bala Lau, and other top Imams at the mosque and urged them to support his presidential bid.

The former Lagos governor was thronged by a mammoth crowd of supporters who cheered on and tried to get a glimpse of him.

Photos of Tinubu's meeting with the religious leaders were shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe, an aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a staunch supporter of Jagaban.

Tinubu met with top Imams at the mosques (Photo: Joe Igbokwe)

Why Tinubu was absent at APC NEC meeting in Abuja, aide reveals

Meanwhile, Tunde Rahman, a media aide to Tinubu, had said his principal was absent at the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting because he is not a member of the organ of the ruling party.

Rahman gave the reason in a chat on Wednesday, April 20.

APC constitution does not grant Tinubu access to NEC meeting

Speaking further, Rahman said the APC constitution does not grant Tinubu, a presidential aspirant, permission to attend the meeting.

His words:

“Asíwájú is not a member of NEC. He is a member of the National Caucus. Members of NEC are the President, VP, Senate President, Speaker, State chairmen of the party and members of the national executives of the party."

Other APC chieftains present at the meeting were Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other principal officers of the National Assembly, state governors and state party chairmen.

Earlier, the director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the APC's presidential nomination form for Tinubu.

Suleiman, described as Kebbi business mogul, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 20.

He wrote:

"I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) will like to officially state that i have signed A Cheque to the tune of 100 million Naira, for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest form for our Leader @officialABAT God bless.#BAT2023 ♾♾♾"

