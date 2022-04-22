Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, major politicians in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have begun to switch parties in a bid to protect their political interests.

In the past few days, the ruling APC has lost some of its key members to the PDP. These are some APC chieftains who have dumped the party for the PDP ahead of the next polls.

Some prominent APC members have defected to the PDP ahead of 2023. Photo credits: @reportdailys, @Team_Tegbe, @coretvnewsng, @nigeriantribune

Ahmed Babba Kaita

Ahmed Babba Kaita, the senator representing Katsina North senatorial district, the senatorial zone of President Muhammadu Buhari, defected from the APC to the PDP on Wednesday, April 20.

Babba-Kaita in a statement released by his media aide, Abdulkadir Lawal, said he defected because he is not a bandwagon politician.

He also said the PDP represents what he stands for.

Mogaji Joseph Tegbe

Also, a former governorship aspirants in the APC in Oyo state, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, has defected to the PDP.

The development came on the heels of the continued crisis within the APC which has claimed its first casualty.

Tegbe's defection was reportedly perfected late Tuesday night, April 12, after months of intense pressure.

Aminu Muhammad Achida

The Speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Muhammad Achida, has also left the APC for the PDP.

Achida presented the letter of his defection to the Assembly during the plenary session on Thursday, April 14.

Murtala Bello Maigona

Murtala Bello Maigona, a member of the Sokoto state House of Assembly representing Wammako 2 Constituency, is also now a PDP member.

His defection from the APC was announced alongside that of the Speaker, Achida.

Abubakar Sulaiman

The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Sulaiman has also joined the PDP.

He was elected as a lawmaker to represent Ningi Constituency in 2019 on the APC platform.

Sulaiman who is also the chairman, conference of speakers of state legislatures of Nigeria, made his defection known during a Ramadan breaking of fast (Iftar) dinner hosted by Governor Bala Mohammed, which was held at the Government House, Bauchi on Saturday night, April 16.

