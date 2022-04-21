The national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was conspicuously absent at the party's NEC meeting on Wednesday, April 20, in Abuja

Speaking on Tinubu's absence, the former Lagos governor's media aide, Tunde Rahman, said his principal is not a member of NEC

Rahman explained further that Tinubu is a member of the APC's National Caucus and is not allowed by the ruling party's constitution to attend NEC meeting

FCT, Abuja - Tunde Rahman, a media aide to a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his principal was absent at the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting because he is not a member of the organ of the ruling party.

The Punch reported that Rahman gave the reason in a chat on Wednesday, April 20.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was absent at the APC National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday, April 20. Photo credit: @Official_ABAT

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari attended the NEC meeting alongside his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees and state governors.

APC constitution does not grant Tinubu access to NEC meeting

Speaking further, Rahman said the APC constitution does not grant Tinubu, a presidential aspirant, permission to attend the meeting.

His words:

“Asíwájú is not a member of NEC. He is a member of the National Caucus. Members of NEC are the President, VP, Senate President, Speaker, State chairmen of the party and members of the national executives of the party."

Other APC chieftains present at the meeting were Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other principal officers of the National Assembly, state governors and state party chairmen.

Northern business mogul signs N100m cheque for Tinubu's presidential form

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Aminu Suleiman, has signed a N100 million cheque to purchase the All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential nomination form for Tinubu.

Suleiman, described as Kebbi business mogul, disclosed this in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 20.

He wrote:

"I, Hon. Aminu Suleiman (D.G TSO) will like to officially state that i have signed A Cheque to the tune of 100 million Naira, for the purchase of Nomination and Expression of interest form for our Leader @officialABAT God bless.#BAT2023 ♾♾♾"

