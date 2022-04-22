Political activists and several middle belts groups have endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria

The groups made the decision to support Tinubu's presidential ambition at a meeting at the Abuja International Conference Centre

According to them, Tinubu remains the only messiah that can salvage Nigeria from its present quagmire

FCT, Abuja - As the 2023 general elections draw near, thousands of political activists as well as several middle belts groups have converged on Abuja to draw a way forward and as well as reached an accord to support the Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency next year.

The groups in their thousands while meeting at the Abuja International Conference Centre said Tinubu remains the only messiah that can salvage Nigeria from its present quagmire.

Speaking on the theme: 'The Tinubu Challenge and the future of Nigeria,' the leader of the group, Jonathan Isaac said Nigerian leaders in government, business, and many civil institutions can attest to the leadership quality of Tinubu.

He said Nigeria as a country has sustained many challenges, most recently, the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna railway and the killings of innocent Nigerians in Plateau state, but with the love and the massive support for Tinubu as seen at the gathering, he said there is still hope for Nigeria.

Isaac said although Nigeria today, faces security challenges on several fronts, especially in the northeast and all parts of the country, he said an opportunity has presented itself to vote for a leader in the person of Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria next year.

He said:

“Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is well knowledgeable in economic transformation and developmental governance offers himself to bridge the gap.

“Tinubu believes that no matter where you come from, or what you look like, we are all born equal, touched by the Grace of God. He believes every person has worth, every person matters and every person deserves to be treated with decency and respect.

“This is evident in his unmatched leadership approach and records of human development in Lagos state and across Nigeria including the current administration.

“I want to believe that dignity was seen as a virtue reserved for leaders of his kind and It will take a revolution of the spirit, over many centuries, to open our eyes again to the dignity of such leaders like him in present-day Nigeria, so we are glad to have him.

“Nigeria doesn't need strongmen, we need strong institutions. We don't want trader's money, we need policies that encourage trades and fuels progress.

“We don't want patrons, we want partners who can help us build our own capacity to grow, at least a proper turnover maintenance of Nigeria refineries, We don't want the indignity of dependence, we want to make our own choices and determine our own future.

“We don't want anyone else, except His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu- The Asiwaju of Lagos and The Jagaban of Nigeria.”

