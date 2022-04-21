The Coalition of Northern Clergymen has commended Bola Tinubu for identifying with the body of Christ in Nigeria

The group said, unlike some individuals that parade themselves as Christians, Tinubu is at home with the various denominations in the body of Christ

The northern group urged those saddled with leadership positions in the country to emulate the leadership style of Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition of Northern Christian Clergymen has stated that the All Progressives Congress, APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu remains a dependable ally of Nigerians in the northern part of the country.

The clergymen who bore their minds while speaking to journalists in Abuja at a press briefing attended by Legit.ng, said the Christian community in the northern part of the country will forever remain grateful to Tinubu for his notable gestures to them.

The secretary-general of the coalition, Bishop Ndubisi Nwogu said as the primaries of the party draw near, there is an urgent need to intimate Nigerians of the notable contributions of Tinubu to the Christian community in Northern Nigeria.

He said Tinubu is a true Nigerian who knows no religion or ethnicity, adding that over several years, under different forums, Tinubu has proven to be a dependable ally of Christians in northern Nigeria.

Nwogu said his love for the Christian community knows no bounds, stressing that this has been evident in his actions and inactions over several decades of close interaction with several Christian bodies in Northern Nigeria.

He added:

"Though a Muslim, his love and affection for the Christian community know no bounds. This much he has exemplified in his conduct. The Coalition of Northern Clergymen is glad to be associated with a noble individual such as Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

''We wish to put it on record that of the various individuals that have indicated interest to rule the country, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the one only that has the tremendous respect and support from the Christian community in Northern Nigeria and other parts of the country.

''This much can also be gleaned from the fact that his spouse, Senator Remi Tinubu, is a practising Christian. Thus, our firm position is that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the most trusted friend of Christians in Nigeria.

''Tinubu has bonded with Christians across the country so effortlessly. He sees everyone as brothers and sisters. When invited to Christian programmes, he attends without hesitation. His contributions to the success of such programmes are always noteworthy.''

