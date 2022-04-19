Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, insinuations are rife that President Muhammadu Buhari is secretly wooing his predecessor in office, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to the ruling APC

In a twist, a former warlord has urged the president to work for Jonathan's candidacy in the forthcoming polls, noting he is the people's choice

Meanwhile, the former president is yet to address the speculations of his flirtation with the APC, southern leaders have taken turns to counsel him against the move

The former warlord of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), and chairman of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Dreams of Niger Deltans (MADND), Josiah Oyakonghan (aka Oyimi) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to handover to Goodluck Jonathan who is a Southerner as president in 2023.

The ex-militant commander who made this appeal during a press briefing noted that it is only Goodluck Jonathan who can be trusted by Nigerians with the multiplicity of our country’s problems, Vanguard reports.

Josiah Oyakonghan urged President Buhari to return power to the former leader, Goodluck Jonathan in 2023. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

He said:

“First, our hearty congratulations to all Nigerians in this Easter, particularly to President Buhari. We therefore use this Easter celebration to urge Nigerians to continue to support President Buhari’s administration for him to deliver on the promise of change we are committed to seeing, and also work for Jonathan to return to the Villa.”

Going forward, the former warlord noted that in view of the challenges bedeviling the nation, the solution at hand is Jonathan.

Josiah Oyakonghan urged President Buhari to work for Jonathan’s candidacy who will rescue the nation and reawaken a new hope for national unity and development.

He affirmed:

“Goodluck Jonathan is a man of talent and experience, and at this moment the country needs him and we are lucky to have him. After the luck comes work. President Buhari should therefore support GEJ for president for a new dawn in our country. Virtually every facet of our national life needs urgent attention and GEJ is the answer."

