Senator Kabiru Gaya has assumed a new position as the chairman of the Progressive Project (TPP)

Gaya while assuming duty said raising the N100 million for the APC nomination and expression of interest fee for presidential aspirants would not be a problem for the Yemi Osinbajo's support groups

According to the lawmaker, he is certain that Osinbajo would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's president

The senator representing Kano south senatorial district has said that the Progressive Project (TPP), an umbrella body of all support groups supporting the presidential ambition of vice president Yemi Osinbajo will have issues with raising the N100 million forms fee.

Gaya while addressing a press conference which was attended by Legit.ng in Abuja on Thursday, April 21, said Osinbajo is the most qualified candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ruling All progressives Congress (APC) of which the vice president is a member had announced the availability of its expression of interest and nomination forms at the cost of N100 million for presidential aspirants.

Senator Kabiru Gaya is the new chairman of The Progressive Project (TPP). Photo: Nigerian Senate

The party's announcement on Wednesday, April 20, had caused several reactions including outrage from many Nigerians especially youths who described the cost of the forms as a move to hinder young people from contesting for key positions in the country.

However, reacting barely 24 hours later, Senator Gaya said that just one youth group within the TPP can raise the controversial APC's N100 million nomination and expression of interest form fee for Osinbajo.

Osinbajo's candidacy, a will of the people

His words:

"Just one youth group with TPP says that they can raise N100m with rough voluntary contributions of N10, 000 each by 10,000 of their supporters who are keen about seeing a better future..

"Our populist mathematics is flawless and very strong; moneybags within or outside APC will only lose their dollars in any contest against the people’s will."

Gaya added that Osinbajo's ambition is not personal but a response to "populist calls" from a citizen-driven mobilization that began without input from him or his office.

He said he is confident that Osinbajo would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The senator noted:

"Without an iota of doubt, I am certain that all the knowledgeable people here can attest to the qualities and competence of Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

"You will also agree with me that his chosen method redefines presidential declarations in Nigeria; he has clearly signaled that noble citizens have no need to descend into gutters - no touts were hired by anyone and his message effectively reverberated across the entire country and the Diaspora.

Total confidence that Osinbajo will succeed President Buhari

Continuing, the lawmaker said he is rest assured that the vice president will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's number one leader.

Highlighting some of the leadership qualities of the professor of law, Gaya said by electing Osinbajo, Nigerians would have a president with direct insight into the depth of citizens' challenges.

According to the lawmaker, Osinbajo's pedigree affords him the opportunity to remain in tune wi the current strategies and tactics being laid out to tackle these challenges.

He said:

"We have a great chance to move ahead without much waste of time.

"Globally, climate change, insecurity, drug trafficking, economic problems such as unemployment and inflation along with many other challenges have worsened and all these impact Nigeria and many other countries."

