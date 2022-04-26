Pa Ayo Adebanjo has insisted that the southeast deserves the 2023 presidency more than any other region

The Afenifere leader has consequently lambasted former president Goodluck Jonathan for attempting to come back

Meanwhile, Pa Adebanjo asked for unity among all presidential aspirants from the southeast region

Pa Ayo Adebanjo has lambasted former president Goodluck Jonathan for mulling the idea of contesting the presidency in the 2023.

The leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere is one the people insisting that the presidency should be micro zoned to the southeast for equity, justice and fairness in 2023.

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has been asked not to contest in 2023.

According to the elder statesman, there was a need for aspirants from the South, especially from the southeast to be united.

He also claimed that the decision of presidential aspirants including the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike who are from the South South to contest would only give the north undue advantage over the south.

He said:

“The unfortunate thing is that President Goodluck Jonathan allowed himself to be disgraced by mentioning the fact that, ‘I’m considering whether to be President’; for what? Who are you consulting?”

Going further, he blasted the north for trying to retain power in 2023 despite Buhari's eight years.

He added:

“Now that it is the turn of the South-East, they are propounding a new theory, it must be based on merit and all that. If it is the question of merit, who in the North? All of them…if it has been based on merit till today, till kingdom comes, the East alone will produce the president."

Source: Legit.ng