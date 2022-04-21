For reasons pertaining to privacy, Nigerians do not get to see some activities of President Muhammadu Buhari, one of which is how and what are his favourite foods, especially when breaking a religious fast.

But thanks to a presidential media aide who happens to be a namesake, Buhari Sallau, some photos of what the president ate to break the Ramadan fast on the evening of Wednesday, April 20 are now in the public domain.

Among the foods are banana, apple, bean cake, and water (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

Buhari shared the said photos of his principal hosting leading members of the National Assembly to break of fast in State House on Wednesday.

The foods come in an array of what might be termed appetisers since they are light and as such, cannot fill up the stomach of persons who just broke a fast.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As seen in the shared photos, they are bananas, apples, berries, bean cake (called Akara in Yoruba and Kose in Hausa), and bottles of water.

Among those at the dinner were Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.

Also, Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari and Femi Adesina, another presidential media aide, were also present.

Source: Legit.ng