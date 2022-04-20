A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many, unknown gunmen have launched a deadly attack in Katsina state

In a recent attack by the terrorists, a newly elected councillor for Gozaki Ward in Kafur Local Government Area of the state and two others have been killed

Meanwhile, Katsina state has become the hotbed of recent attacks in the country even as the governor of the state, Aminu Masari has asked residents to buy guns to defend themselves against bandits

A prominent resident of Funtua town in the Funtua local government area, Mallam Buhari Funtua, popularly known as ‘Buhari Michael’, has been killed on Tuesday night while engaging armed bandits at Low-Cost Housing Estate in the neighbouring Dutsen Reme area of Bakori LGA of Katsina State.

Leadership reports that until his death, Mallam Buhari was the leader of the local vigilante group in the area. The terrorist attack happened around 11:00 pm, according to locals, who spoke to the news outlet on phone.

Governor Masari earlier asked residents to buy guns to defend themselves against bandits. Photo credit: Aminu Bello Masari

Source: Facebook

Recall that last Tuesday, bandits abducted a woman identified as Malama Badiyya Shamsu and her three children from the Jabiri Quarters of Funtua LGA.

The gunmen invaded the home of one Malam Shamsudeen Muhammad Kalgo at about around 1:00 am and whisked away from the woman and their children, Almustapha Shamsu, 12, Zainab, 9, and Halima Siyama Shamsu, 6.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The councillor

Also, a newly elected councillor, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, has been shot dead in Gozaki, Kafur local government area of the State.

Alhaji Magaji, who triumphed in the recent local government elections conducted in the state on April 11 to represent Gozaki ward in Kafur Local Government Council, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday by suspected bandits.

The attack

The hoodlums invaded the residence of the deceased around 12:30am during which they shot the victim, who was also popularly called ‘Nasiru B.S’.

Alhaji Magaji was rushed to the General Hospital in the neighbouring Malumfashi LGA of of State, where he was pronounced dead around 3am.

It was also reliably learnt that the assailants, numbering about 10, initially abducted two wives of the deceased councillor but later released them.

Katsina state has been in the grip of terrorists, locally known as bandits since the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari and despite being his home state.

Photos emerge as Katsina Elders, Masari meet Buhari over rising insecurity

In another report, Legit.ng had earlier reported that following the spate of killings in some parts of the country, protests rock the streets of Abuja and Katsina state on Tuesday, December 14.

The Northern Alliance Movement converged on Unity Fountain in Abuja, protesting attacks across the nation even as the chairman of the movement, Yahuza Getso, expressed disappointment in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

In view of this, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state, yesterday led a delegation of elders from his state in a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Insecurity: 38 suspected bandits, 5 police officers killed during gun battles

No fewer than 38 suspected bandits were killed during different gun battles in Katsina state. This was disclosed on Thursday, December 30, during a ‘special press conference’ by Sanusi Buba, the commissioner of police, Katsina state Command.

It was reported that five gallant police officers also paid the supreme price while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The commissioner who was represented by SP Gambo Isah, the police public relations officer of the command paid tribute to the personnel who died in the line of duty.

Source: Legit.ng