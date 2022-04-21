Enyinnaya Abaribe, the minority leader of the Senate, was reportedly attacked by suspected political thugs in Abia state

The incident happened at Okpuala Ngwa, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa North council, where Abaribe went to consult with stakeholders over his governorship ambition

Reacting, the chairman of Obingwa council, Michael Nwoke, condemning the attack, describing it as a display of rascality

Isiala Ngwa, Abia state - Suspected political thugs, on Tuesday, April 19, reportedly attacked Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, in Abia state.

According to Daily Sun, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Abia state had gone on a consultation meeting with the party’s stakeholders at Okpuala Ngwa, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa North council.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe allegedly attacked by thugs in Abia state. Photo credit: Senator Enyi Abaribe

Source: Facebook

The newspaper cited sources as saying that shortly after the Senate minority leader started addressing the stakeholders, a man later identified as the deputy chairman of the council, Chuks Amaike attacked him.

The deputy chairman was alleged to have said unprintable things about the senator over his governorship ambition.

The sources added that the enraged deputy chairman was held by some stakeholders who pleaded with him to allow Abaribe to conclude his speech, but the council official was adamant.

Amid the chaotic scene, thugs who were said to have already been waiting in the wings, invaded the venue of the meeting and dispersed the people.

Attempts to confirm the incident from the Senate minority leader were not successful, Daily Sun stated, noting that his media aide, Uchenna Awom, was yet to respond to a text message sent to his phone.

PDP leaders condemns incident

The incident has been greeted with condemnation by various stakeholders of the PDP who called for tolerance and understanding among politicians and political parties in the state.

The chairman of Obingwa council, Michael Nwoke, described the attack as a display of rascality by the deputy chairman of Isiala Ngwa North council and his thugs.

He also urged the security agencies in the state to urgently invite him to explain why he chose to disrupt Abaribe’s meeting and also unravel his sponsors.

Defect to the ruling party: APC offers Abia state governorship slot to Abaribe

Meanwhile, the APC chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has urged Senator Abaribe to leave the opposition PDP to actualise his political ambition.

Abaribe who is eying the PDP governorship ticket in Abia state has been caught in the web of a zoning formula which favours Abia Central and Abia North senatorial districts, given that his region, Abia South district had already taken its turn.

Adamu said:

“Some of you are the best materials this country can have but you are in the wrong camp. It is in my heart of hearts…those of you who are willing to reach out to a higher pedestal, our hands are open and we are stretching the hands to you."

Source: Legit.ng