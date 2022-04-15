Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the will on Wednesday hold its first National Executive Committee meeting since the emergence of the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee on March 26.

Spokesperson of the party, Felix Morka, who disclosed this in a press statement on Friday, said the meeting will take place at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

He said the meeting, which is being convened by virtue of section 25.2.ii of the party’s constitution, will consider the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the party.

Source: Legit.ng