The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently holding its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja

The crucial meeting is being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The meeting presided over by Abdullahi Adamu, APC's national chairman, also has APC bigwigs and top stakeholders in attendance

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are said to be in a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

APC governors, state chairmen, former governors, and a lot of other party chieftains are also in attendance, Daily Trust reports.

The meeting is being presided over by Abdullahi Adamu, the national chairman of the ruling party.

The meeting is being held at Hilton Hotel, Abuja (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Twitter

It is believed that the meeting would ratify a date for the party’s presidential primaries and the method of choosing its flagbearer.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Photos taken at the meeting were shared by Buhari Sallau and Bashir Ahmad, both of whom are presidential media aides.

2023: APC announces date for NEC meeting to decide on primaries, others

Recall that the APC had fixed Wednesday, April 20, for its first national executive committee (NEC) meeting since the emergence of the new National Working Committee (NWC).

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, April 15, said the meeting would take place at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

Morka noted that the meeting is being convened by virtue of section 25.2.ii of the party’s constitution.

NEC members were expected to discuss the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates ahead of the 2023 general election and other party-related issues.

According to the schedule of activities of INEC, parties should hold their primaries and produce their candidates before June 3.

The national leader of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated the newly elected officials of the party's NWC.

Earlier, the ruling party held its elective national convention from Saturday, March 26 to Sunday, March 27 ahead of the 2023 general elections.

During the convention, 77 national officers emerged, with Abdullahi Adamu becoming the national chairman of the party.

Source: Legit.ng