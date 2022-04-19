After months of speculations, Senator Chris Ngige has officially declared his intention to succeed President Buhari in 2023

The minister of labour and employment made the announcement in his hometown at Alor in Idemili North, Anambra state, on Tuesday, April 19

Ngige said he has what it takes to rule Nigeria and promised to be a president every Nigerian would be proud of

Idemili North, Anambra state - The minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has officially declared his intention to run for the position of president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Ngige announced his presidential ambition while addressing his supporters in his hometown at Alor in Idemili North, Anambra state, on Tuesday, April 19, Daily Trust reported.

The minister said that if given the opportunity to lead, he would be president everybody would be proud of.

He said he has what it takes to become Nigeria’s next president, adding that his present position has broadened his horizons and exposed him to the reality of Nigeria.

“If I become president of Nigeria I know what to do,” he said.

I did well as governor, minister, says Ngige

Ngige said he did well as governor of Anambra state and as senator and “I am doing well as a minister.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said, as a minister, he resolved 1,383 labour disputes and took labour to international arena.

“On the account of your request, I promised you that I will consult and give reply in April when asked me to contest for president.

“Today, I am declaring. I, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, formerly declared that I am contesting for president of Nigeria," the minister said.

Buhari, APC have not failed, says Ngige

The minister said President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC did not fail as many would like to say, Channels TV also reported.

According to him, the president worked with the resources available to him.

His words:

“Some people will say this administration has failed, a government that built Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Porthacourt Expressway, restored Nigeria’s aviation industry, built railways and built many other landmark projects across the country cannot be called a failure. Buhari performed according to the resources available to him."

China Backing Buhari's Minister to Become Nigeria's President in 2023? Embassy Reacts

In another report, the Chinese Embassy in Abuja has refuted a media report claiming that China is backing the presidential ambition of Nigeria’s minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The embassy in a statement published on its website on Sunday, April 17, described the report as fake news.

It urged the general public to ignore it and keep vigilant "on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives."

Source: Legit.ng