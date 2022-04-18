The Chinese Embassy in Abuja has reacted to a report claiming China is sponsoring transport minister Rotimi Amaechi to become president in 2023

A statement released by the embassy described the report as fake news and urged the Nigerian public to ignore it

The embassy said the core principle of China's diplomacy is mutual respect and non-interference in the internal affairs of another country

FCT, Abuja - The Chinese Embassy in Abuja has refuted a media report claiming that China is backing the presidential ambition of Nigeria’s minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The embassy in a statement published on its website on Sunday, April 17, described the report as fake news.

China has denied backing transport minister Rotimi Amaechi to become Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo credit: Rt Hon Chibuike R Amaechi

Source: Facebook

It urged the general public to ignore it and keep vigilant "on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives."

We're confident Nigeria has capacity to conduct successful election - China

The Chinese embassy said China is committed to mutual respect and "non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The statement added that China believes in the capacity of the Nigerian government and its people to organise and conduct a successful general election.

The statement reads:

"The attention of the Embassy of China has been drawn to a misleading report on an online news portal, alleging that Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Hon. Minister of Transport of Nigeria and one of the aspirants to the 2023 Presidential Election, “has secured the backing of the Chinese Government”, and “…several meetings were held between Amaechi’s allies and the Chinese Government”, even claiming that “China needs to … install its dominance in Africa”.

"The general public is kindly reminded to ignore it and keep vigilant on this kind of fake news, which is fabricated with ulterior motives.

"Mutual respect and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs is the basic principle and long-term commitment of China’s diplomacy.

"With respect to Nigeria’ democratic political system, we are confident on the capacity of the Nigerian Government and people of organizing and conducting a successful general election."

2023: Emir of Dutse endorses Amaechi for president

Meanwhile, as the 2023 general elections draw near, Nuhu Mohammadu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse, has given reasons why he wants the minister of transportation, Amaechi to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The traditional ruler made this known when he hosted Amaechi at his palace in Dutse, Jigawa capital, on Tuesday, April 12.

The emir described Amaechi as an honest man and said the minister possesses leadership qualities Nigeria needs.

Source: Legit.ng