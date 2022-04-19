The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Tuesday, April 19, said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in his responsibilities to Nigerians who have called him to serve.

Speaking on Arise TV during an interview, Kukah said that even the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari does not agree with the policies of her husband.

The clergy during the morning interview was reacting to the remarks made by the spokesperson to the president, Garba Shehu.

Bishop Kukah has said that even Aisha Buhari does not agree with her husband's policies for Nigeria. Photo: Nigerian Presidency

Shehu had in a piece titled, "Kukah's Virus of Hate" urged the clergy to drop his cassock and join partisan politics.

The presidential spokesperson's reaction came a day after Kukah had criticised the administration of President Buhari in his Easter message titled, ‘To mend a broken nation: The Easter metaphor’.

But Shehu in a more detailed response said Nigerians elected the President again because they refused to be “swayed by hateful talk from any bully-pulpit”.

Shehu flayed the decision of Bishop Kukah to use the Easter period to play politics and spread his message of hate.

However, reacting to Shehu's remarks, Kukah said he has nothing personal against the president but his policies which Aisha also disagrees with.

Kukah's words:

“All those saying I attacked the president, I have never attacked his person. All I have spoken about is his inability to manage diversities effectively and efficiently. I have studied diversity as a subject and I know what I am talking about.

“Those who think these things are personal would see that I have never talked about his person or character; I believe he is a gentleman but as far as being the president is concerned, he has done a bad job, even his wife has also disagreed with his policies."

“So, those guys should not sit in their air-conditioned office drinking coffee and think everything is honky-donkey. Let them disagree with the text of my message.”

Further reiterating his position that the president has performed woefully on his job, Kukah said the president knows he has respect for him.

His words:

“Let me set the record straight, I delivered my sermon to my congregation and the message. The bearers of the message are directed primarily to the good people of Sokoto dioceses.

“The president knows that I have great respect for him and he is a gentleman, but he has done a terribly bad job as the president of Nigeria."

“There is nothing I am saying that is new, all the pastors who preached yesterday during the Easter service said the same thing. Tell me one thing about the message that I preached that you disagree with and let’s discuss.”

