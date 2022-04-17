In the spirit of Easter, the Catholic Bishop, Mathew Kukah sends a strong message to the president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari

In a recent chat with a news daily, the Bishop who is not happy with the recent happenings in the polity, disclosed the president has destroyed the country and as well divided the citizens

Going forward, he urged religious leaders to open their hearts and work in unity as members of the body of both Islam and Christianity are walking out of the faith, a move that is killing the faith

On Sunday, April 17, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, on Sunday said President Buhari has destroyed every aspect of life in Nigeria but has allowed corruption to thrive and grow.

Premium Times reports that the Bishop said in an Easter message to his congregation in Sokoto said 'With everything literally broken down, our country has become one big emergency national hospital with full occupancy.'

According to him, the whole country is in disarray and this is evident in every sector.

Bishop Kukah sends a strong Easter message to President Buhari. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

He said:

“Our individual hearts are broken. Our family dreams are broken. Homes are broken. Churches, Mosques, infrastructure are broken. Our educational system is broken. Our children’s lives and future are broken. Our politics is broken. Our economy is broken. Our energy system is broken. Our security system is broken. Our roads and rails are broken. Only corruption is alive and well.”

Mr. Kukah is known for his courage in speaking the truth to power.

Speaking further

His message this year appears to be stronger with the cleric saying, “Nigerians can no longer recognise their country which has been battered and buffeted by men and women from the dark womb of time.”

The way forward

The cleric urged Nigerians to embrace restructuring and work in unity so as to forge a formidable bond in 2023 that would take the country to its greater heights.

He affirmed:

“The greatest challenge now is how to begin a process of reconstructing our nation hoping that we can hang on and survive the 2023 elections.

"The real challenge before us now is to look beyond politics and face the challenge of forming character and faith in our country."

The call

Mr Kukah called on all religious leaders in Nigeria to urgently come to the country’s rescue.

Buhari must release names of Boko Haram sponsors

Kukah had earlier raised concerns about the refusal of the President Buhari-led administration to release names of sponsors of Boko Haram terrorists.

Legit.ng reported that the Sokoto bishop said the administration is not sincere in dealing with terrorists killing Nigerians.

He declared that Nigeria is a broken country that's decomposing from within, adding that people cannot go on like this.

