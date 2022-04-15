The APC has lost two prominent members in Sokoto state to the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections

The speaker of the House of Assembly, Aminu Achida, and deputy chief whip, Murtala Maigona, both announced their defection in a letter

The lawmakers claimed that the APC in Sokoto has been embroiled in crisis and its members are not united

Sokoto - Alhaji Aminu Achida, the speaker, Sokoto state House of Assembly, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Achida and Alhaji Murtala Maigona, the APC deputy chief whip at the state legislature, officially notified other lawmakers of their decision on Thursday, April 14.

Both men disclosed their reason for the defection was to pursue their political ambitions in a party without factions, division and crisis, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Achida gave reasons for defecting from the APC to the PDP. Photo credit: @JarmaBabba

Their letter to the House of Assembly read in part:

“The APC has throughout its chequered history remained a motely of different interest groups, especially in Sokoto state."

Achida and Maigona cited a situation where the APC in Sokoto held three different state congresses at three different places by three rival factions and three different people were elected as chairmen.

The speaker noted that these unfortunate developments had put the party in serious danger, leading to mass defections, The Nation reports.

According to Achida, their defection was in accordance with the provision of Section 109 (1) (g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

2023: Governorship aspirant dumps APC, defects to PDP in Oyo state

Meanwhile, one of the leading governorship aspirants in the APC in Oyo state, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, defected to the PDP.

Legit.ng reported that this development came on the heels of the continued crisis within the APC which has claimed its first casualty.

Tegbe's defection was reportedly perfected late Tuesday night, April 12, after months of intense pressure. It was learnt that the new decampee will now move from Ibadan southeast in Oyo south to his village in Ona-Ara local government area in Oyo central senatorial district.

2 lawmakers dump APC for PDP

In other defection news, two serving lawmakers of the Anambra State House of Assembly on Tuesday, April 12, dumped the APC.

Douglas Egbuna and John Nwokoye representing Awka North Constituency announced their defection to the PDP at the plenary in Awka.

Onyebuchi Offor, representing Ekwusigo Constituency, welcomed the lawmakers to the PDP and commended them for their decision.

