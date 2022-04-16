As the 2023 presidential race enters top gear, thousands of supporters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have gathered at the Onikan stadium in Lagos to show solidarity.

In a video shared on Twitter by Jubril Gawat, thousands of supporters could be seen in the stadium, celebrating as a top musician entertain them.

Thousands of supporters of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor and national leader of the APC have gathered at the Onikan stadium in Lagos to show solidarity. Photo: Mallam Taofeek

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, one of the frontrunners to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari has his base in Lagos state is being challenged for the APC presidential ticket by his former aide, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Meanwhile, Osinbajo's declaration has not been well received by Tinubu's loyalists across the country with some people going as far as labeling the Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor, Judas.

I am not supporting Osinbajo, influential Nigerian gives reasons for rejecting VP

Bayo Onanuga has denied claims he is working against the presidential ambition of the former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu.

Onanuga who was a former managing director of the News Agency of Nigeria declared his support for the ambition of the national leader of the APC who will lock horns with several aspirants, including Vice President Osinbajo, his former protege, for the party’s ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement he posted on social media, Onanuga who is the owner of PM News described the claims that he is working against Tinubu as far from the truth.

The statement read:

"My attention has been drawn to some lies being circulated about me as having jumped the Bola Ahmed Tinubu train and being against his presidential ambition.

List of set of people happy with Osinbajo's declaration to run for presidency

Recall that Legit.ng had had earlier reported that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, April 11 formally declared his intention to run for President in 2023. His declaration has really excited some people .

His declaration ends months of speculation over his interest in the 2023 presidential race and widens the pool of candidates for the position.

It also puts him in direct confrontation with his former boss in Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who signalled his intention earlier in the year.

Source: Legit.ng