The director-general of the Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin has dismissed concerns over Bola Tinubu's health

According to the APC chieftain, the former Lagos state governor is fit mentally and physically fit enough to lead the country as its next president in 2023

Jibrin made the clarification amid talks about Tinubu's health on Friday, April 15, in a video shared on his social media pages

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be a game-changer for Nigeria, according to the director-general of the Tinubu Support Management Council, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives made the assertion in a video shared on his social media pages on Friday, April 15.

Abdulmumin Jibrin says Bola Tinubu is mentally fit to be Nigeria's president. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Speaking further he said, the former Lagos state governor is fit mentally and physically to be Nigeria's president.

The former lawmaker explained that some people especially the minority don't realize how sound the All Progressive Congress (APC) national leader is

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He reiterated that Tinubu understands the problems bedeviling the country and knows exactly what he is going to do.

He said:

"The conversations should move to real issues."

Presidency 2023: Tinubu's sources of wealth finally revealed

Legit.ng previously reported that Jibrin, has finally made some revelations about the source of Tinubu's wealth weeks after snubbing the question.

Jibrin said the source of wealth of the national leader of the APC has never been a source of controversy, adding that it has always been in the public glare.

According to the former lawmaker, Tinubu had been hunted by multinational organisations right from his schooling days, stating that the former Lagos governor worked for Mobil and other companies before delving into politics.

2023: It’s unfair, Tinubu’s camp reacts to viral video of Amaechi running around stadium

Meanwhile, the director-general of the Bola Tinubu Campaign Organization reacted to Chibuike Amaechi running around a stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers state before announcing his presidential aspiration.

Nigerians had alleged that Amaechi was mocking leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) such as Abdullahi Adamu, President Muhammadu Buhari, and Tinubu while indirectly showing off his physical fitness.

However, Jibrin said Amaechi’s intention was not to mock the age of Tinubu, Buhari, and Adamu, instead the politician was trying to save time.

Source: Legit.ng