Set of people happy with Osinbajo's declaration to run for presidency

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has on Monday, April 11 formally declared his intention to run for President in 2023.

His declaration ends months of speculation over his interest in the 2023 presidential race and widens the pool of candidates for the position.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has on Monday, April 11 formally declared his intention to run for President in 2023. Photo: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Twitter

It also puts him in direct confrontation with his former boss in Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who signalled his intention earlier in the year.

He said:

“I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress."

Here are such set of people.

1. Osinbajo's supporters, friends and cronies

The declaration has come as a thing of excitement to supporters, friends and cronies of the vice president. Following the declaration, they jubilantly shared any positive news relating to the vice president. One of such friends is respected writer, Richard Akinnola.

The Ondo state born Akinnola is a friend of the VP and has been teasing the declaration of Osinbajo weeks before the final declaration.

2. PDP members

Another set of people that will be happy with Osinbajo's declaration are some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Some of them are of the opinion that the VP is a walkover for any candidate that emerged on the platform of their political party.

3. Tinubu's political enemies

The prospect of Tinubu not becoming the APC candidate will be good news to his political enemies and any challenge to his chances of clinching the APC presidential ticket will be a welcome development to them.

Source: Legit.ng