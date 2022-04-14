Lawmakers in Lagos state have been given reasons why they should all embrace the candidacy of former governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu lawmakers must buy into the ambition of the APC national leader to become Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu made the call while addressing a gathering of Speakers of Houses of Assembly at a forum organised by Lagos State House of Assembly in Ikeja on Wednesday, April 13.

Sanwo-Olu has advanced reasons why All Progressives Congress critical stakeholders lawmakers must buy into the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu. Photo: Gboyega Akosile

The governor consequently listed some of the fine attributes of the national leader.

1. The ability to transform vision and ideas into a reality

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s antecedents, and ability to transform vision and ideas into a reality positioned him as the best candidate to succeed the President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. Gift of competence

Going further, Sanwo-Olu told the lawmakers that the only tested individual with such gift and competence need for Nigeria’s transformation is Tinubu, who was a former governor of Lagos.

3. Leadership

According to him, Tinubu’s leadership capacity had been sufficiently demonstrated, given the tenacity with which he rolled out vision and ideas that transformed the sub-national city into a flourishing economy.

Read what the governor said

“It is not by chance that you all are gathered here today. It is because we agree totally that you all are important stakeholders that need to be engaged and identified with separately from others.

“You are the real foot soldiers who can go back to the hallowed chambers and pass the message to all members of your respective Houses of Assembly and your former colleagues in the legislature across States.

“Tell them that the man, Asiwaju Tinubu, whom we all look forward to, has reached out and identified with them as important stakeholders in the journey to next political dispensation. We need a fresh breath of leadership at this critical moment in our country.

“Asiwaju is qualified and competent to provide leadership we desire to see. He has the spirit, capacity, tenacity and the experience to do that for us. As stakeholders, legislators, both current and former, are the critical component that can make this happen for us.”

2023 election: List of APC and PDP presidential aspirants

Meanwhile, ahead of 2023 presidential election intrigues and power play in All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could have both present presidential candidates from the same geopolitical zone.

In fact, the idea of rotational presidency is not sitting well with politicians from the northern region. In fact, some people are insisting that many politicians from the north will likely join the presidential race to frustrate their southern counterparts.

Legit.ng in this report lists politicians from the two main political parties who have signified their interest in the race.

