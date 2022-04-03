The southeast zonal leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress held their inaugural meeting on Sunday, April 3

The meeting attended by all key stakeholders in the region, deliberated on the Igbo presidency agenda ahead of the 2023 general elections

Party leaders from the zone also assured supporters of the APC of their plans to ensure more states in Igbo land are connected to the centre

Enugu - The zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast on Sunday, April 3 held its inaugural meeting in Enugu with a vow to win more states for the ruling party in Igbo land.

The zone which is led by Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu unveiled its agenda for the party in the zone ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Dr. Arodiogbu addressing journalists after the inaugural meeting of the southeast zonal APC. Photo credit: SouthEast APC Media Directorate

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the meeting, Dr Arodiogbu stated that the southeast which had benefited much from the APC-led administration at the centre and even in the states in which the party has its governors as the chief executives.

According to a statement sent to Legit.ng by the southeast APC media directorate, Dr. Arodiogbu and other members of the exco kick-started the meeting by embarking on a tour of the zonal secretariat before settling down to discuss issues affecting the party in the southeast.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking later to members of the press, Dr. Arodiogbu assured APC members that the party was ready to help win more states in the zone, adding that the huge benefits witnessed in the zone in terms of infrastructural development, security, commerce and agriculture would translate into votes for the ruling party.

On Igbo presidency, Arodiogbu stated that it was cardinal on his agenda, stressing that he and his team members would brainstorm with other stakeholders to see how the zone could unite and deliver one of its own as president.

When asked about the numerous crisis rocking the party in the various states, the zonal chairman replied that the zone was already reconciling factions and aggrieved members.

He also assured that his team would continue to reach out to party members to see how much of their interests could be accommodated, stating that the APC in the southeast was one family.

Also in attendance were the zonal zecretary; Chief Itapah Azilobu, zonal organising secretary; Dozie Ikedife, zonal publicity secretary; Augustine Onyedebelu, zonal legal adviser; Mayor Ogbonna Ernest, zonal woman leader; Diyouku Uchenna and zonal youth leader; Ikenna Anyaeledi.

APC convention: Osinbajo congratulates ruling party’s new exco

In a related development, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has predicted that the just concluded convention of the APC will set the scenes for the ruling party's victory in the 2023 general elections.

VP Osinbajo made the comment while congratulating the new executives of the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

He added that the party must remain resolute, committed, and focused on the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his electoral promises.

2023: We won’t support any presidential candidate above 70 years, says GNM

Meanwhile, the Green Nigeria Movement (GNM) has said that it will not support any presidential candidate who is above 70 years old.

The group disclosed this on Tuesday, March 22 at a consultation breakfast meeting with Civil Society Organisations held in Abuja.

Convener of the GNM, Mr. Moses Siloko Siasia, said the group is posed to mobilize up to 12million votes for a credible presidential candidate at the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Source: Legit.ng