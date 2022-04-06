A presidential aspirant in the ruling APC, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has berated Pastor Tunde Bakare for his recent comments about Igbos

Bakare, a pastor-politician, had said Igbos cannot rule Nigeria for now, because they are under a curse

The comments of the Lagos-based preacher sparked outrage in several parts of the southeast region of Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Senator Rochas Okorocha has fired back at Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Tunde Bakare for declaring that the Igbos cannot rule Nigeria for now, because they are under a curse.

Rather than liabilities, Okorocha said the Igbos are an asset to Nigeria and that they are not the problem of the country.

Okorocha made the statement on Tuesday, April 5 in Abuja when he received the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Dayo Israel at his campaign office in Abuja.

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“When I listened to Bakare mention that the Igbos are cursed in the cause of his preaching, I think that is an overstatement and unwarranted preaching. I must state here categorically that Igbos are not cursed and they will never be cursed.

“They are peaceful and blessed Nigerians who are found in every nook and cranny of this country. They may not be good politicians, because of the kind of politics we play in Nigeria, but definitely, they are not cursed. Igbos are a great asset to this country. They are not the problem.”

Veteran journalist accuses Pastor Bakare of embarking on treacherous theology

Reacting to Pastor Bakare's comments, veteran journalist Steve Osuji stated that the preacher embarked on treacherous theology.

Writing in The Source magazine, Osuji noted that Bakare is inciting Hausa-Fulani hatred on the Igbos and he’s dressing it all up as a religious sermon from the altar.

