The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom of Benue State has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Council of States for granting state pardons to former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

Dariye and Nyame were serving jail terms in Kuje Correctional Centre near Abuja following their convictions by the courts over financial malfeasance while serving as governors in their states between 1999 and 2007.

Governor Ortom has appreciated President Buhari for the pardon granted to former governors Dariye and Nyame. Photo: Samuel Ortom

Ortom had while appearing on an Arise Television interview a fortnight ago appealed to the federal government to review the cases of Dariye and Nyame with a view to granting them a state pardon.

However, on Thursday, April 14, the National Council of States under the chairmanship of President Buhari met in Abuja to consider and approve the state pardon for both former governor and others whose identities are yet to be revealed.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the chief press secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur said that an excited about the action taken by the president and the council, Ortom admitted that some useful lessons must have been learnt from the incident.

The governor also thanked friends, families and political associates of the two leaders who stood by them during the period of their incarceration.

He said Dariye and Nyame will now reunite with their families and live a happy life once again.

