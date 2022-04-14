Youths in the Middle Belt region have berated President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to comment on the recent killings in Benue state

According to a youth group in the region, the silence from the presidency is deliberate and prompted by bias

In the last few days, Benue state has come under attacks from terrorist groups who have been terrorizing many states of the federation

Makurdi - The Middle Belt Youth Forum has called out President Muhammadu Buhari over his refusal to condole with the people and government of Benue state over the recent killings in Tarka local government area of the state.

Sixteen (16) persons were recently murdered in the area while eight persons were also killed in Mbadwem in Guma local government area of Benue recently.

President Buhari's silence after the recent Benue attacks have irked the Middle Belt Forum. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

President of the forum, Terrence Kuanum in a statement, said the renewed killings of Benue people have consistently resumed in recent times with silence from the federal government led by President Buhari

He said the same federal government that is always quick to console Plateau, Zamfara, and Kaduna when similar killings happen shows that the Benue killings are politicized.

Part of the statement read:

"Governor Samuel Ortom's opposition to the federal government’s attitude to the killings of his people pitches him against the Miyetti Allah groups who are determined to acquire the entire Benue state for their kinsmen to occupy.

"The federal government has always ignored the antics of these groups either by direct confrontation, blackmail, or the use of proxies to compel Governor Ortom to repeal the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

''At every peace and security meeting, Miyetti Allah representatives and their allies in government always push for the amendment or outright repeal of the law.

"Sensing the determination of the Benue state government to continue with the enforcement of the law, those merchants of death have deployed their plan B which is to visit the state with more killings.

"A direct manifestation of the orchestrated palm is the ongoing unprovoked attacks on our communities by terrorist groups who have been killing scores of people and destroying farmlands as well as other property worth billions of naira.

"Being the proactive leader that he is, Governor Ortom and other leaders of the Middle Belt wasted no time in calling on President Buhari to end the killing of his people

"As an umbrella body of Middle Belt youths, we want to put it on record in unmistakable terms on this day 13th March 2022 that we are solidly behind Governor Ortom in his call on President Buhari to declare the Miyetti Allah Kauta Ho*re as terrorists

“We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed.”

