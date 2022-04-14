President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the Council of State meeting at the State House, Abuja

The meeting which started in the early hours of Thursday, April 14, is attended physically by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other top government officials

Meanwhile, former heads of state, Abdusalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Yakubu Gowon were also in attendance

President Buhari presides over the Council of State Meeting. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

Ministers who were not physically present at the meeting attended virtually from their offices in Abuja.

Photos that captured moments in the meeting were shared on Twitter by the Government of Nigeria, through its verified handle.

Source: Legit.ng