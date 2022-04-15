Godswill Akpabio, the minister of Niger Delta affairs has dismissed talks over his ambition for the presidency at the 2023 general election

Akpabio said he is more focused and occupied with getting his portfolio to assist President Muhammadu Buhari

The former governor of Akwa Ibom state made this known amid rumours that he may be nursing a presidential ambition

Abuja - The minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, April 14, finally reacted to speculations linking him to Nigeria's top political position.

Akpabio is a post shared on his Facebook page said he told the journalist "Do you want me to contest?" when he was asked about contesting for the office of the President in 2023".

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs has put to rest rumors of those nursing presidential ambition. Photo credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with Senator Abdullahi Adamu, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akpabio said he is working for the development of the Niger Delta region.

This also means that nurtures the APC chapter there to ensure a harmonious relationship among stakeholders.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to him, he is focused on his ministerial portfolio to assist President Muhammadu Buhari to complete, Premium Times added.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State was said,

“People have mentioned my name. You know I’m a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I work with the very focused President and I’m determined to ensure that he ends well. So, my job as a Minister of Niger Delta is to continue to interact with stakeholders for the Niger Delta."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and shared their views regarding this development.

Abas Joshua said:

"To be candid my leader, Nigerians are in dying need of your leadership style as a president come 2023."

Saviour Jimmy said

"Nigeria deserves the best please declare we are solidly behind you."

Peter Udoh

"Your Excellency sir, millions of Nigerians are waiting for you to declare your aspiration as President, the support from all nooks and crannies will be for you. Because one good turn deserves another, you did it as governor, you're doing it as minister, definitely we believe in your capacity to deliver as president. Declare Mbok."

Victor Uko

"Your Excellency! You are the Man for the time.....You were prepared for a moment like this. Please Sir, come to our rescue, Nigeria needs you to set a new trajectory for good Governance.

2023: Fayemi, Amosun reportedly set to declare for presidency, Nigerians react

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, will any moment from now announce his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the APC.

Also expected to join the race is former Ogun State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, who currently represents Ogun Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

A presidency source informed the news outlet that both men have already informed President Muhammadu Buhari of their desire to contest and he gave them his blessings Read more:

Source: Legit.ng