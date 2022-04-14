The Osun state government in a fresh move has pledged to partner with the US Embassy ahead of the governorship election in the state

The governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Oyetola, said both partners would collaborate to deliver a free, fair and credible election

According to the US government, expectations of both those within and outside Nigeria and Osun state are high

The government of the United States of America has said that it expects the Saturday, July 16, Osun governorship election to be free, fair and credible.

Speaking during a visit to Adegboyega Oyetola, the Osun state governor, the political and economic chief of the US Embassy, Brandon Hudspeth said there have been different expectations within and outside Nigeria over the election.

The Osun state government has pledged to partner with the US government to deliver a free, fair and credible election Photo: The Punch

Source: UGC

The Punch reports that Hudspeth said the US is in partnership with Nigeria, the people of Osun state and the present government in the state to ensure a violent-free election.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We hope that the election will be free and credible because there are expectations within and outside this country over the forthcoming election in this state.

“Our expectation is that the election should be fair and credible. We are partners with Nigeria to ensure free and credible elections.

“We are meeting with you as the first citizen of the state and our officials will also meet security officials, civil societies and other stakeholders."

Noting that delegates from the US embassy would be in Osun state for the next couple of months, Hudspeth said they are ready to work with the government to ensure a smooth poll.

Vanguard reports that the Osun state governor in his reaction pledged that his government would collaborate with the US Embassy to deliver a free and credible election.

Oyetola said:

“I want to tell you that we are looking forward to a credible election in Osun State. We are the party to beat, I am the candidate to beat anytime any day. The fact speaks for itself.

“We’ve cared so much about the welfare of the people and ensuring their security. We pay salaries regularly."

Osun 2022: INEC bullying us, showcasing its bias, ADC chairman fumes after party's de-registration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) had accused INEC of threatening and bullying it by de-registering the party four months before the July 16, Osun governorship election.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, March 25, the national chairman of the ADC, Raphael Nwosu said the electoral body erred by de-registering the party due to the age of the running mate to the 2022 Osun governorship candidate.

Nwosu said it is wrong for INEC to have de-registered the ADC because it presented a 33-year-old as deputy governorship candidate.

2023: Respect court orders, INEC charges political parties

Also, INEC had called on political parties to uphold and obey the standing order of the judiciary and other statutory provisions of the law.

This was made known by INEC secretary, Rose Oriaran Anthony at a meeting with a political advocacy group known as Guardian of Democracy and Rule of law.

Anthony while in the presence of the group said the electoral body is geared towards ensuring that all activities of the electoral will be in strict adherence to the statutory tenets of the electoral law.

Source: Legit.ng