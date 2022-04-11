PDP national chairman has urged the party members to pursue 2023 general elections from a united front to guarantee success

Dr. Iyorchia Ayu made the declaration on Sunday, April 10, at the wedding reception of the daughter of the Delta state governor

According to Ayu, the 2023 general election offers Nigeria and Nigerians the opportunity to reclaim their identity as a united people

Ahead of the 2023 election, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, April 10, said that the opposition must do everything possible to return to power at the centre.

Vanguard reported that Ayu made the declaration while giving his goodwill message at the wedding reception of the daughter of the Delta state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu has observed that the 2023 general election offers citizens the opportunity to reclaim their identity as a united people. Photo credit: @DeleMomodu

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, the PDP national chairman is of the opinion that the 2023 general election offers Nigeria and Nigerians of all walks of life, ethnic diversity, and religious affiliations a historic opportunity to reclaim their identity as a united and fraternal people.

He explained that the sacred challenge before the present generation of Nigerians is to bequeath to the youths a healthy and cohesive country that would outlive them, Leadership added.

According to the former Senate president, the marriage between the governor's daughter from Delta state and her husband who hails from Benue is proof Nigerians are ready to be one, regardless of cultural differences.

He said:

“We thought we were on an irreversible course to the top, but disaster struck along the line, and today we are back to the drawing board. Our generation, therefore, has the solemn responsibility to hand over to our children, a united, healthy and prosperous nation.

“That is the historic challenge of 2023. We have never had it so bad, and so bad on so many fronts, but we must remain united to rescue our country. There is hope on the horizon. There is light at end of the tunnel. With PDP coming, Nigeria will rise again.’’

2023: PDP faces tough decision as southern governors reject open ticket

Following the controversy over the zoning arrangement, five southern governors elected on the platform of the PDP have demanded that the party must respect the agreement.

The governors reiterated their position after a three-hour closed-door meeting in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, April 8.

The chairman of the PDP Southern Governors Forum and governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu insisted that the party must consider the south for the sake of fairness and equity.

