Whilst others are seeking for a change in the forthcoming general elections, traders in popular Lagos market are desirous of a better economy

In a chat with Legit.ng, traders in Mile 12 market highlighted reasons why they won’t partake in the exercise

For some, the candidates are not worthy to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, for others the aspirants are the same and lack federal character

Lagos state- With the present market condition, nothing seems to have changed in the country as food prices continue to soar.

Saddened by this development, the traders in the market are seeking the true one who would turn around the nation’s economy from the further collapse in the forthcoming general elections.

At the market this week, some seasonal goods are expensive and others fluctuating, according to checks by Legit.ng, the price variation is informed by the exchange rate, the security situation of the country and the grappling economy.

Mile-12 international market, Lagos offers goods at wholesale prices.



Whilst Nigerians at home and abroad are looking forward to electing a new leader in 2023, traders in the market are seeking a figure that would change the leadership style of the country.

In a chat with Legit.ng, a trader who sells foodstuff items at the market told our correspondent that the leadership system of Nigeria is like a cycle, it’s static and nothing has changed so far.

According to him, the political parties in Nigeria keep bringing the same people over and over again, with the same mandates and at the end of the day, they assume office and effect nothing positively.

Egusi and crayfish are sold at a higher price this period at the market.



He said:

“I am tired of the country’s political parties, they keep bringing same people, same candidates and present same style of leadership to the people. After they get elected into office, they don’t achieve much because they are all the same set of people that have been in the game for a long time. How do you expect the change to occur? It is not possible.

“The last administration, the Peoples Democratic Party, failed us, but this present administration, the APC-led government headed by President Buhari has scammed us. Where is the change they promised us, and we are yet to move to the next level?

“Because of the present situation in the country, I have decided that I will not vote. I won’t partake in the exercise because the politicians are the same, the aspirants are the same, and they are not good materials for the nation’s most exalted position. They have nothing to prove to us as a people. Nothing at all. So, I won’t vote for the PDP or APC’s candidate come 2023 because they are all the same."

The seller said he won't take part in the forthcoming general elections.



Tomato seller speaks

Meanwhile, a tomato seller in the market disclosed that his vote is too expensive to waste in 2023.

According to him, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Aminu Tambuwal, others are the same people and are not going to do anything different come 2023.

He added that since the emergence of the present government, the nation has moved from a prevailing state to a sorry state.

Speaking further, the seller decried the poor market situation which has so far influenced their sales level and affected their business profitability.

“I have not seen any candidate I want to vote for in the next general elections. The ones that are going about now, seeking support in various states, they have nothing to give to us as a people. They all lack the character to effect change, they are just power hungry.

“Be it youth or Tinubu, Atiku, Tambuwal, others, they are all the same and I cannot waste my time to go and vote for anybody, they are just making empty promises, as soon as they get the power they crave for, the people do not matter to them again.

“The present market situation will tell you the APC government has failed us. Those who came around during election to distribute money and promised us paradise where are they now? And the traders who blindly collected money and sold their votes, together we are all paying for it daily as the economy is getting worse by the day. Food prices are not fixed and even their availability are questionable,” the seller who hailed from the northern region of the country told Legit.ng.

There is a reduction in the cost price of rice, beans and garri.



A rice seller's position

In another development, a rice seller at the market disclosed to Legit.ng that he would partake in the next election if a new political party is formed and a younger candidate is presented to the people.

Adding that the cross carpeting of the presidential aspirants in recent times is enough to send a message what would befall the country should the same process be followed.

He said:

“Life is difficult for the average Nigerian trader. The cost of living is high. Shop expenses very high. Food prices are not stable as the prices rise and fall on a daily basis. This affects the purchasing power of buyers and in turn reduce our profit after daily sales.

“Business is not going smooth in recent times and this is all thanks to the dwindling economy. You cannot do the same thing over time and expect a different result, you have to change strategy. The politics being played in the country is at the detriment of our lives as the politicians that come out during election do so for their own personal gains. They are not fighting for us at all.

“Going forward, I will only vote in 2023 if the candidate is young, and from a different political party not headed by any of this same recycled politicians."

