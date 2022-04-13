Members of southern youths development forum have commended southern governors over their stand on 2023 presidency

The forum also called on the northern region to support the emergence of a southerner as president

According to the forum, a southerner presidency will help unify the country despite all the divisions

Southern youths development forum, an umbrella of several youth groups in southern Nigeria have commended the southern governors and some political leaders in the north for supporting power shift to the south.

In a statement issued in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, signed by all the representatives present at the press briefing, including Mr Princewill Tom, Engr Abiodun Ade, Mr Uche Ide among others, the group appreciated all the people working and supporting the southern project because it will unify Nigeria and give everyone sense of belonging.

Members of southern youths development forum have commended southern governors over their stand on 2023 presidency. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Bassey James, the national president of the forum also appealed to the northern region to join hands in building a united country by ensuring that the southerner take a shot at the presidency come 2023.

Bassey James, the national president of the forum called on southwest to support southeast. Photo: Bassey James.

Source: Facebook

On the campaign by the former Senate president, Bukola Saraki and some governors, he said their aspirations are not popular among Nigerians because what everybody wants is equity, justice and togetherness.

Going further, he insisted that southern presidency project is beyond political parties because it is about love, peace and prosperity of a country, adding that as President Buhari is rounding up his 8 years in office, the most precious thing will be the emergence of a southern president.

Bassey James also commended Akwa Ibom state governor, Udom Emmanuel for joining the 2023 presidential race.

He said:

"We are happy that Governor Udom Emmanuel has entered the race. We are ready to work for him. He has done so much for Akwa Ibom state and Nigerians will witness a great deal of development if Udom is giving the mandate. He is more qualified in term of experience, economic and infrastructural transformation. Akwa Ibom is the safest state in Nigeria, investors friendly governor. He is a detribalised person and a nationalist."

