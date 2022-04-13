Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun state, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates.

Here is the list of the governorship and the deputy governorship participating in the election:

Fifteen (15) candidates make INEC's final list ahead of Osun 2022 governorship election. Photo credits: @GboyegaOyetola, @vanguardngrnews, @insightlinkstv, @BizWatchNigeria

Source: Twitter

1. Accord Party (A)

Akinade Ogunbiyi (Governor)

Jimoh Adekunle (Deputy Governor)

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. African Action Congress (AAC)

Awojide Segun (Governor)

Fakiyesi Gideon (Deputy Governor)

3. Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Kehinde Atanda (Governor)

Agbaje Claret (Deputy Governor)

4. All Progressives Congress (APC)

Adegboyega Oyetola (Governor)

Benedict Alabi (Deputy Governor)

5. Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Awoyemi Lukuman (Governor)

Akinloye Adesola (Deputy Governor)

6. Action Peoples Party (APP)

Adebayo Elisha (Governor)

Akinpelu Hezekiah (Deputy Governor)

7. Boot Party (BP)

Adeleke Adedapo (Governor)

Lateef Adenike (Deputy Governor)

8. Labour Party (LP)

Yussuff Lasun (Governor)

Adeola Atanda (Deputy Governor)

9. New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Rasaq Saliu (Governor)

Olatunbosun Olusolape (Deputy Governor)

10. NRM (National Rescue Movement)

Abede Samuel (Governor)

Amoo Omolara (Deputy Governor)

11. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Adeleke Adedamola (Governor)

Adewusi Adegboega (Deputy Governor)

12. Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Ayowole Adedeji (Governor)

Olowu Aiyedun (Deputy Governor)

13. Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Omigbodun Akinrinola (Governor)

Oni Adesoye (Deputy Governor)

14. Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Ademola Adeseye (Governor)

Stella Adeagbo (Deputy Governor)

15. Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Adesuyi Olufemi (Governor)

Fakolade Kemi (Deputy Governor)

The list shows that 15 candidates, all male, are vying for the governorship position, including the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

There are, however, six female candidates vying for the position of deputy governor.

Osun 2022: INEC bullying us, showcasing its bias, ADC chairman fumes after party's de-registration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accused INEC of threatening and bullying it by de-registering the party four months to the July 16, Osun governorship election.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, March 25, the national chairman of the ADC, Raphael Nwosu said the electoral body erred by de-registering the party due to the age of the running mate to the 2022 Osun governorship candidate.

Nwosu said it is wrong for INEC to have de-registered the ADC because it presented a 33-year-old as deputy governorship candidate. INEC had earlier published a list of parties that failed to meet up with its guidelines conduct of primary elections and nomination of candidates ahead of the governorship election in Osun state.

Source: Legit.ng