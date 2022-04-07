It is no longer news that Lagos state government has appointed ex-chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, as the chairman of the newly constituted Parks Management Committee.

Also appointed alongside were 23 others including former commissioner of police in the state, AIG Hakeem Odumosu (rtd) as the Government Liaison Officer.

The Lagos state commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this known in a statement titled, ‘Parks Management Committee’.

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) - Government Liaison Officer

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya - Chairman

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora - (Deputy Chairman )

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

22. John Victor Owolabi

23. Saburi Salami

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

25. Odusanya Gbenga

Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation.

